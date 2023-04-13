James Investment Research Inc. Takes Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 858 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in BOX in the first quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BOX by 32.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in BOX by 118.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BOX in the third quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BOX. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

NYSE:BOX opened at $26.81 on Thursday. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average of $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 536.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.00.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. BOX had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $256.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.29 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $339,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,402,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,601,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BOX news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $715,657.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $339,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,402,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,601,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,560 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

