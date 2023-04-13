Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $106.92 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,139 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $106,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in United Rentals by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,322,000 after purchasing an additional 365,935 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in United Rentals by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,729,000 after purchasing an additional 248,072 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in United Rentals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,477,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:URI opened at $376.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $422.69 and its 200-day moving average is $370.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $481.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.38.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

