Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Purchases 223 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Shares of PG opened at $151.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.89. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.