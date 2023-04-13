Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Trading Down 2.8%

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) fell 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.40. 150,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 550,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Amplitude in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

Amplitude Stock Down 2.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity at Amplitude

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $50,405.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $50,405.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 22,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $265,609.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 944,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,023,878.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,798 shares of company stock worth $352,875. Company insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplitude by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,762,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,669,000 after purchasing an additional 651,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amplitude by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,392,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,486,000 after acquiring an additional 319,443 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Amplitude by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,235,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,578,000 after acquiring an additional 212,500 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplitude by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,201,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,597,000 after purchasing an additional 234,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amplitude by 11.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,141,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,603,000 after purchasing an additional 223,041 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

