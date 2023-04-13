QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Raises Dividend to $0.80 Per Share

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the wireless technology company on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

QUALCOMM has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. QUALCOMM has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect QUALCOMM to earn $10.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

QCOM opened at $120.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.59. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a market capitalization of $134.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 158,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $925,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.48.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

