Balentine LLC Cuts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Balentine LLC decreased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PRU. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.58.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $84.84 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $122.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.44 and its 200 day moving average is $97.27. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading

