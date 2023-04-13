Balentine LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Balentine LLC grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Cummins by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Insider Activity at Cummins

Cummins Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $232.82 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $261.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Articles

