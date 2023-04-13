Balentine LLC Raises Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,453,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,584,000 after purchasing an additional 150,587 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 17.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 446,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,130,000 after purchasing an additional 66,837 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57,478 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the second quarter valued at about $6,794,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 163,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,337,000 after acquiring an additional 30,925 shares during the last quarter.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TM stock opened at $136.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.60 and its 200 day moving average is $139.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $130.07 and a 52-week high of $177.43.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $69.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.13 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

