Autumn Glory Partners LLC Has $104,000 Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lowered its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,995 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 24,817 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $12.89.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.17 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 80.24% and a positive return on equity of 26.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.69%.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.97.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

