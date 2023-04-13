Empirical Asset Management LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.43.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

NYSE FNV opened at $155.27 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $109.70 and a one year high of $168.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.24 and a 200 day moving average of $136.14. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 53.25%. The company had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.26%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

