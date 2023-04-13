Empirical Asset Management LLC Takes $250,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 185,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,284 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 97,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 9,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $249.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $303.82.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.