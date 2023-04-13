IFG Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 80.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TM stock opened at $136.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.80. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $130.07 and a 1-year high of $177.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $69.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

