IFG Advisory LLC Decreases Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 84.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 190.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Down 0.0 %

ALL opened at $116.08 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.03 and its 200-day moving average is $127.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of -21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s payout ratio is -66.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Allstate from $131.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

