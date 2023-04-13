IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 198 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $187.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.41.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

