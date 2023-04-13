Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $747,000 Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 72.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 69.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Charter Communications by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In other Charter Communications news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charter Communications news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $343.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $567.07. The stock has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.67 and a 200 day moving average of $360.32.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.77.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

