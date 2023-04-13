Everence Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,081. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.46.

ABC stock opened at $165.42 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

