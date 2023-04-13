Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 980.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 975.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EIX opened at $73.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.30 and its 200 day moving average is $64.75.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 184.38%.

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edison International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.58.

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

