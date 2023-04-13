Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Holdings Increased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 112.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,028 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,951,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,639,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,633,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,328,000 after buying an additional 1,022,850 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,015,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,318,291,000 after acquiring an additional 736,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $61.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.89 and a 200 day moving average of $63.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on O shares. Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.