Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,660 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 158.4% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 168,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,785,000 after purchasing an additional 103,533 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.80.

Insider Activity

Republic Services Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $136.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.09. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $149.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

