Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,350 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE AFL opened at $65.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.29 and a 200-day moving average of $67.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.