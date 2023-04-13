The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,636,227,000 after purchasing an additional 969,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,826,418,000 after acquiring an additional 211,382 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $865,641,000 after acquiring an additional 442,513 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $478,029,000 after purchasing an additional 235,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $408,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.96.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 44.63%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

