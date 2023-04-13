Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,983 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 168,666.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,688,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,559 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,781,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362,168 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,146,000 after acquiring an additional 640,429 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,483,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,484,000 after acquiring an additional 590,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,108.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 575,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,120,000 after acquiring an additional 549,287 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $77.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

