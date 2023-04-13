Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VO opened at $209.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $240.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

