Flputnam Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,216 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,650,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,533,000 after acquiring an additional 948,844 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,847,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,923,000 after buying an additional 610,473 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,965,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,097,000 after buying an additional 820,606 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 12,060,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,902,000 after buying an additional 102,403 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock opened at $99.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.66 and a 200-day moving average of $97.86. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $105.09.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

