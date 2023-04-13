Summit Global Investments Raises Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.07% of Weis Markets worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 5.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Weis Markets by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Weis Markets by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 36.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $85.00 on Thursday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.05 and a 12-month high of $95.57. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

