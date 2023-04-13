Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Takes $3.11 Million Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 173,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 123,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Up 0.1 %

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.81. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $20.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

