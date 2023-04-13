Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Seneca House Advisors

Seneca House Advisors trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,315 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 34,209 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $735,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 41,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.20 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average of $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $164.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

See Also

