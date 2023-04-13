Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,447 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.8 %

CRM opened at $190.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.34. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $190.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 906.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $107,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,186,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $107,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,186,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 466 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $72,504.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,945 shares in the company, valued at $140,333,622.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,584 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,212 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.