Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,034 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,741 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $105.60 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $110.83. The firm has a market cap of $121.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.09.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

