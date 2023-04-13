SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,435 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 149,812.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,635,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,051,000 after buying an additional 3,632,950 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,199,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,210,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 526,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,006,000 after purchasing an additional 482,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 515,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,348,000 after purchasing an additional 78,474 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $42.50 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.28 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.13.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

