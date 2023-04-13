New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 34,880 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,880 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Ecolab worth $79,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 180.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 604,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,361,000 after purchasing an additional 389,400 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Ecolab by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,496,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,393,000 after purchasing an additional 356,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ecolab by 596.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,243,000 after purchasing an additional 321,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ecolab Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.20.

ECL stock opened at $164.25 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $185.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.88.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.50%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

