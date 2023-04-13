iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,550 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,830 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $137,811,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $92,675,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM opened at $39.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.30. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $44.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

