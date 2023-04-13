Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after purchasing an additional 320,130 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,107,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,342,228,000 after buying an additional 90,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,009,542,000 after buying an additional 182,606 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after buying an additional 827,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $898,098,000 after buying an additional 187,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.97.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.3 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $471.43 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $529.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288,395.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $14,003,824.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288,395.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 9,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.23, for a total value of $4,211,600.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.