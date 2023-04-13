Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,735.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,834,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,799 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,628,000 after purchasing an additional 501,594 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,967,000 after purchasing an additional 416,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 68.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,523,000 after purchasing an additional 384,681 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $82.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.21. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

