New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,897 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Snowflake worth $77,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.1% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $139.66 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $216.50. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.86 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.36.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,096,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $240,487.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,413,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,096,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 265,346 shares of company stock valued at $36,985,490. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.