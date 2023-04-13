Foundry Partners LLC Invests $202,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 552.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $547,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,719,501.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.46.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $100.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.78. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $299.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

