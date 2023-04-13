Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 287.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 488.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $56,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 119.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 34.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $81.22 on Thursday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $107.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.86 and a 200 day moving average of $79.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $271.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TECH. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.