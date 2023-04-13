Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $373,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $761,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $558,780.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,220,046.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,287,695.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $558,780.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,046.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,940,297. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.9 %

EW opened at $82.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.58.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

