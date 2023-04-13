Foundry Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,358 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 48,249 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Devon Energy Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.89.

DVN opened at $54.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.90. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.77%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

