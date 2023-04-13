Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Stock Position Increased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $839,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 24,236 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of PBH opened at $63.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.79. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $67.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

