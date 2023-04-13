Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 31 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AutoZone by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 466,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,521,000 after buying an additional 11,713 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,731,000 after acquiring an additional 28,025 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,082,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,746,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Price Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $2,598.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,475.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2,425.21. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,610.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $22.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,652.76.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,540 shares of company stock worth $86,474,375. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.