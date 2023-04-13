Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vale were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 78,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 145,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Vale by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 834,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,120,000 after acquiring an additional 114,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on VALE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of VALE opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.87. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. Vale had a net margin of 42.86% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.3542 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 17.04%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

