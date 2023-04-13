Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,286 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCX. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.07. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

