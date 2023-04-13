China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,011 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $442,656,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231,343 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $927,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,857 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,810,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $143,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of BABA stock opened at $93.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.03 and a 200 day moving average of $89.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $248.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $125.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. HSBC raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.