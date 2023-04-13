Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $890,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,934,000 after buying an additional 3,051,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,105,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,978,000 after purchasing an additional 847,329 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,611,000 after purchasing an additional 371,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,588,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,866,000 after purchasing an additional 330,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $2,002,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,247,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,891,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total transaction of $6,185,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,903,329.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $2,002,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,247,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,891,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 472,337 shares of company stock valued at $76,473,032 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.27.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $155.56 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The stock has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.59 and a 200 day moving average of $162.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

