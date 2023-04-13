9,046 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,046 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 81,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $128.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $116.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.47 and a 200-day moving average of $135.37. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

