Parnassus Investments LLC Invests $507,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in Visa by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $758,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Stock Performance

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $227.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.72. The stock has a market cap of $428.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.