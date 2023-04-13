Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Takes Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 110.6% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 60.2% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 203.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,996,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $877.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $882.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $834.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $814.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

