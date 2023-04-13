Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 201 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $691,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 128,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,790,000 after buying an additional 100,058 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 109.9% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,566,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TEL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.27.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $125.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

