Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $764,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in General Mills were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in General Mills by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in General Mills by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its position in General Mills by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $87.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.95. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.12.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

